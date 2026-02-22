Sheffield Wednesday make unwanted history with ‘painful’ relegation to League One

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sheffield Wednesday manager Henrik Pedersen reflected on a "tough, tough season" after seeing his team relegated following a 2-1 defeat at cross-city rivals Sheffield United.

The earliest relegation in English Football League history was sealed following goals from Patrick Bamford in the second minute and Harrison Burrows before the 20-minute mark.

Charlie McNeill scored what proved to be a consolation goal early in the second half, soon after United's Kalvin Phillips was shown a straight red card. Wednesday's Gabriel Otegbayo was also sent off a minute from time after picking up a second booking.

Relegation comes during a season when Wednesday have been swimming against the tide following major off-the-field problems.

After wages went unpaid on various occasions during Dejphon Chansiri's ownership of the club, Wednesday were deducted 12 points in October after going into administration.

They were then hit with a further deduction of six points in December for "multiple breaches of EFL regulations relating to payment obligations".

The Owls have managed only one win and eight draws this season and fate decided their arch rivals would deliver the final blow, ending Wednesday's Championship status after three seasons.

Pedersen said: "It was a tough day. We knew it would be a difficult game here but to give ourselves this beginning of the game to make the mountain even bigger, it was a tough beginning.

"But again, the boys show when it's difficult, and with this start, that they stay together and they stand up together and they work very hard to come back. We run a lot after the ball. We invested a lot. And then we conceded to 2-0 in our right side with a double pass.

"Then we changed a few things at half-time and then I think we were very strong in the beginning of the second half. We were better on the ball to switch to create something to the side, but we were also stronger in the pressing and then we scored. We all believed and hoped that we could get the second goal and the boys did everything.

"It's painful to be relegated, of course. It has been a tough, tough season. There is a big, big job in front of us. We will do all we can to finish this season strong."

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder acknowledged they had to be "ruthless" and condemn their opponents to relegation.

Wilder said: "Glad to get the job done really. Team showed different qualities as well, especially after the sending-off.

"Two goals, really well constructed, good qualities in terms of goals, in terms of getting the ball back straight away, not allowing them to breathe.

"We just needed to keep doing the right things and then the sending-off, obviously off the back of that and the goal straight away, changed the atmosphere of the game and then we had to dig in a little bit.

"That gave them a lift, gave them some energy, gave their supporters a load of energy without really, apart from a couple of forays down the left, without really troubling us off the back of that.

"We're having a decent moment with our club at the moment, but it'll swing back. It's a ruthless business. I've got to look after my team.

"We have to be ruthless because that's the nature of the business. And nobody would have it any other way."