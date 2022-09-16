Jump to content

Jamie Proctor ruled out long term for Port Vale after hip surgery

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 16 September 2022 17:20
Port Vale’s Jamie Proctor is out of commission for the foreseeable future (David Davies/PA)
Port Vale's Jamie Proctor is out of commission for the foreseeable future (David Davies/PA)
(PA Wire)

Darrell Clarke confirmed Jamie Proctor “is now a long-term absentee” for Port Vale ahead of the clash with Shrewsbury after undergoing surgery for a hip injury.

Clarke expects the striker, who has made five appearances across all competitions this season, to be away from his squad “for the foreseeable”.

James Wilson (calf) looks set to make his return, with Gavin Massey, Brad Walker and captain Tom Conlon also available for selection.

Defender Dan Jones made his first League One start in Tuesday’s draw with Barnsley and could feature again.

An in-form Shrewsbury will be looking for their third straight win.

Chey Dunkley scored the stoppage-time winner against Exeter on Tuesday and will look to net his second of the season on Saturday.

Crystal Palace loanee Rob Street made his first start for Salop in that match, but could come off the bench, with Ryan Bowman also available.

Steve Cotterill will also likely lean on Tom Bayliss who opened his account for Town on Tuesday.

