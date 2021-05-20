Dan Udoh signs new two-year contract with Shrewsbury

Dan Udoh has signed a two-year contract extension at Shrewsbury

The 24-year-old striker made 44 appearances in all competitions for Salop this season, scoring five goals, and he has now committed himself to the League One club until at least 2023.

“Dan Udoh is still a young boy that has plenty of learning to do,” manager Steve Cotterill told the club website.

“I’ve seen lots of improvement in his game. The one area of his game he needs to improve on is his goals and he knows that.

“Because of his age and his willingness to learn, I’m looking forward to having him with us at the start of next season.”