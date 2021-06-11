Leeds striker Ryan Edmondson will spend next season on loan at Fleetwood

Edmondson, 20, who had loan spells at Aberdeen and Northampton last season, will team up with former Leeds boss Simon Grayson at the Highbury Stadium.

Leeds said: “Leeds United striker Ryan Edmondson will join Fleetwood Town on loan for the 2021/22 season.

“Edmondson will now continue his development under former Whites manager Simon Grayson.”

Edmondson has made two senior appearances off the bench for Leeds after joining their academy from York in November 2017.

He featured in 14 Scottish Premiership matches for Aberdeen, scoring twice, during the first half of last season and joined Northampton on loan in January, where he scored two goals in 21 Sky Bet League One appearances.