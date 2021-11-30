Simon Kjaer trying to ‘move on’ from Christian Eriksen heroics at Euro 2020

Denmark captain Simon Kjaer says he’ll never forget the moment he helped teammate Christian Eriksen at Euro 2020 but insists he must move on from it.

Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch in a group match against Finland in the summer. The actions of Kjaer, Kasper Schmeichel and others saved his life and they have all been highly commended for their reactions.

But the player says the most important thing is that Eriksen is feeling well.

“It’s something that remains in my heart, but, slowly, I need to move on, although I respect all the questions about it. It’s something that I will never forget,” he told Football Italia.

“It’s something very personal, luckily it ended well, otherwise I wouldn’t be here now. The most important thing is that he feels well. The focus has always been on the pitch. Now I will try to move on.”

Kjaer was once again celebrated for his action at Monday’s Ballon d’Or awards. One of the presenters, former Chelsea star Didier Drogba, said: “This man is a hero, this is bigger than football and us.

“Kjaer saved the life of his partner, Christian Eriksen. Not all superheroes wear capes.”

The star came 18th on the list after helping club Milan qualify for the Champions League and leading Denmark to the semi-finals of the Euros.

He said of his position: “That’s the best moment of my career, I was on the list of 30 tonight and I helped Milan qualify for the Champions League last season.

“We are Scudetto contenders this season, I’ve always tried to improve during my career, I’ve never had doubts about my character. It’s not a surprise for me to be here.”