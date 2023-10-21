Sir Bobby Charlton: Gary Lineker leads tributes to ‘England’s greatest ever’

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gary Lineker led tributes to Sir Bobby Charlton following his death as he said the former Manchester United and England midfielder achieved “footballing immortality”.

Charlton’s family announced in a statement on Saturday that England’s 1966 World Cup winner had died aged 86.

Tributes poured in for Charlton, with ex-England striker and Match of the Day presenter Lineker hailing his lasting impact on the sport.

Tributes poured in for England World Cup winner Sir Bobby Charlton following his death (PA Archive)

“Deeply saddened to hear that Sir Bobby Charlton has died. A truly wonderful footballer and genuinely lovely man.

“A World Cup winner, @ManUtd great and, for me, England’s greatest ever player. He may longer be with us but he’ll have footballing immortality. RIP Sir Bobby,” he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Charlton’s death means only Sir Geoff Hurst remains on the only man who started the 1966 World Cup final win over West Germany who is still alive.

Hurst, who hit a hat-trick in the 4-2 victory, also paid respect to his former team-mate, writing: “Very sad news today. 1 of the true Greats Sir Bobby Charlton has passed away.

“We will never forget him & nor will all of football. A great colleague & friend he will be sorely missed by all of the country beyond sport alone. Condolences to his family & friends from Geoff and Judith.”

Charlton had previously held the record as all-time top goalscorer for both England and Manchester United, where he also won the European Cup in 1968.

A number of former United players took to X to offer their condolences, with ex-captain Gary Neville writing: “So sorry to hear the news of Sir Bobby Charlton.

“The Greatest English Football player and Manchester United’s greatest ambassador. A champion on and off the pitch and a Busby Babe that paved the way for all to come at United. Rest In Peace Sir Bobby.”