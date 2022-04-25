Birmingham City threaten bans for fans involved in Millwall disorder
Trouble flared before, during and after the game at St Andrew’s
Birmingham City have warned anyone found guilty of involvement in the violent scenes which marred Saturday’s Championship clash with Millwall they will no longer be welcome at St Andrew’s.
West Midlands Police made five arrests following a series of incidents after the 2-2 draw between the sides in which Benik Afobe’s late penalty for the visitors ensured the spoils were shared, while a travelling fan suffered serious injuries in an alleged assault before kick-off.
A statement on Birmingham’s official website read: “The club are aware of a number of incidents of supporter disorder, before, during and after Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship fixture with Millwall.
“We are working with the authorities to help identify the perpetrators who, if found guilty, will be subject to the scrutiny of the law.
“The club will also be conducting an internal investigation in line with our disciplinary policy.
“There is no place for the kind of behaviour witnessed on Saturday and those involved will be no longer welcome at St. Andrew’s.”
