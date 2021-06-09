Aaron Martin signs deal with Port Vale

Port Vale have announced the signing of defender Aaron Martin on a free transfer from Hamilton.

The 31-year-old will join the Sky Bet League Two side on July 1 following the expiry of his Accies contract.

Vale manager Darrell Clarke told his club’s website: “I’m delighted that Aaron will be joining us. His experience and knowledge of the division is very useful to have in our squad.”

Martin began his career with Eastleigh and has also had permanent spells with Southampton, Birmingham Yeovil Coventry Oxford and Exeter.

He spent a single season with Hamilton, making 24 appearances in the Scottish Premiership.