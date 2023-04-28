EFL clubs to vote on new Sky broadcast deal next Friday

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

EFL clubs will be asked to approve a new broadcast deal with Sky at a meeting next Friday.

The league announced Sky as its preferred bidder on April 3 following the issue of invitations to tender earlier in the year.

The EFL said in a statement on Friday afternoon: “The EFL has called a meeting of all clubs for Friday, May 5 2023 to consider proposals for a new domestic broadcast agreement from 2024-25 onwards.

“The league has been in an exclusive month-long negotiating period with the preferred bidder and at next week’s meeting a recommendation from the EFL board and commercial committee will be put forward, before asking clubs for approval in principle.

“In accordance with EFL regulations, a majority vote of clubs overall and a majority vote of clubs in the Championship is required for any proposal to be passed.

“No further details or comment will be provided on this matter at the current time.”