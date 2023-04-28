Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

EFL clubs to vote on new Sky broadcast deal next Friday

The league announced Sky as its preferred bidder on April 3.

Jamie Gardner
Friday 28 April 2023 14:33
EFL clubs will be asked to approve a new deal with Sky at a meeting next Friday (Mike Egerton/PA)
EFL clubs will be asked to approve a new deal with Sky at a meeting next Friday (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Archive)

EFL clubs will be asked to approve a new broadcast deal with Sky at a meeting next Friday.

The league announced Sky as its preferred bidder on April 3 following the issue of invitations to tender earlier in the year.

The EFL said in a statement on Friday afternoon: “The EFL has called a meeting of all clubs for Friday, May 5 2023 to consider proposals for a new domestic broadcast agreement from 2024-25 onwards.

“The league has been in an exclusive month-long negotiating period with the preferred bidder and at next week’s meeting a recommendation from the EFL board and commercial committee will be put forward, before asking clubs for approval in principle.

Recommended

“In accordance with EFL regulations, a majority vote of clubs overall and a majority vote of clubs in the Championship is required for any proposal to be passed.

“No further details or comment will be provided on this matter at the current time.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in