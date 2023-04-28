EFL clubs to vote on new Sky broadcast deal next Friday
EFL clubs will be asked to approve a new broadcast deal with Sky at a meeting next Friday.
The league announced Sky as its preferred bidder on April 3 following the issue of invitations to tender earlier in the year.
The EFL said in a statement on Friday afternoon: “The EFL has called a meeting of all clubs for Friday, May 5 2023 to consider proposals for a new domestic broadcast agreement from 2024-25 onwards.
“The league has been in an exclusive month-long negotiating period with the preferred bidder and at next week’s meeting a recommendation from the EFL board and commercial committee will be put forward, before asking clubs for approval in principle.
“In accordance with EFL regulations, a majority vote of clubs overall and a majority vote of clubs in the Championship is required for any proposal to be passed.
“No further details or comment will be provided on this matter at the current time.”