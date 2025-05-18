Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Will Still relinquishes Lens head coach role due to personal reasons

The 32-year-old admitted he was resigning now to be closer to girlfriend Emma Saunders, a broadcaster with Sky Sports.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 18 May 2025 08:12 BST
Will Still will not be at Stade Bollaert-Delelis next season (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Will Still will not be at Stade Bollaert-Delelis next season (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Archive)

Will Still announced he is standing down as Lens head coach after leading the club to an eighth-placed finish in Ligue 1.

Belgian-born to English parents, 32-year-old Still signed a three-year deal with Lens in June 2024 but admitted he was resigning now to be closer to girlfriend Emma Saunders, a broadcaster with Sky Sports.

Saunders revealed in March she was recovering from a brain infection known as encephalitis and was treated for thyroid cancer at the start of the season.

Speaking after Lens’ season-ending 4-0 win over Monaco, Still told a press conference: “I will not be the coach of RC Lens next season.

“The main reason pushing me to make this decision is the fact that I need to return home. Everyone is well aware of what has happened in my life. That’s why.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in