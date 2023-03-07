Watford sack manager Slaven Bilic after six months in charge

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Slaven Bilic has been sacked as Watford manager, the Championship club have announced.

The Croatian, 54, has been relieved of his duties after just six months in charge of the Hornets.

Watford, who have won just three matches since Christmas, are ninth in the table.

Bilic’s departure continues the remarkable churn of managers at Watford under the ownership of the Pozzo family over the past decade. Bilic was the 17th full-time appointment since July 2012.

“We are all ambitious to succeed this season, so something new is needed quickly while the opportunity of promotion is still real,” said Ben Manga, the club’s technical director.

“With the January transfer window over, to change coach is the only option available to re-energise for the final games ahead.”