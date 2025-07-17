Rapper Snoop Dogg becomes Swansea City co-owner

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Snoop Dogg has officially become co-owner Championship side Swansea City.

The 53-year-old American rapper hinted at hinted at investing in the club by helping promote the Welsh club’s shirt launch earlier this week, and it has now been confirmed.

He said: “My love of football is well known, but it feels special to me that I make my move into club ownership with Swansea City.

“The story of the club and the area really struck a chord with me. This is a proud, working class city and club. An underdog that bites back, just like me.

“I’m proud to be part of Swansea City. I am going to do all I can to help the club, and I look forward to getting to know all my YJBS.”

Snoop Dogg is now co-owner of Swansea (John Walton/PA) ( (John Walton/PA) )

The Swans said in a statement: “Swansea City is delighted to announce global rap superstar and multi-platinum selling artist Snoop Dogg has become the club’s latest high-profile co-owner and investor.

“The 53-year-old, who caused a social media sensation when he helped launch our 2025-26 home shirt on Saturday, comes on board a few months after Croatian football great Luka Modrić became part of Swansea City.

“Snoop is renowned as one of the greatest and most influential rappers of all time, and has sold 35 million albums worldwide across a performing and recording career spanning more than 30 years.

“The Death Row Records owner has won countless awards and received 17 Grammy nominations.

“He has also always had a deep love of sport, and football in particular. At one point he was a brand ambassador for the FIFA video game series, and has been pictured wearing a variety of team jerseys over the years.

“Swansea’s home kit may be the latest in that sequence, but Snoop’s ties to the club will run deeper than the donning of the famous white shirt as he formally becomes a member of club ownership.

“And it is hoped his global profile and love of football can play an important part in helping us spread the Swansea City name as far and wide as possible in order to boost our commercial performance to further support our aspirations as a club.”

The club say they have unveiled a mural of Snoop Dogg on the Swansea.com stadium’s West Stand.

Swansea City chief executive Tom Gorringe, added: “It is very exciting for us as a football club to formally welcome Snoop Dogg as a co-owner and investor into Swansea City.

“His enjoyment and love of football is well documented, and he has often spoken of a desire to get more involved in the sport. We are delighted he believes that being part of Swansea City is the right way to realise that ambition.

“Dogg is passionate about this project and helping us continue to raise the profile of the club to as wide an audience as possible.”

The investment comes three months after Luka Modric purchased a minority stake in the second-tier side.

Modric, 39, who joined AC Milan as a player on a one-year deal this week after his contract at Real Madrid expired, took a non-controlling stake in the club.

Modric has joined shareholders Andy Coleman, Brett Cravatt, Nigel Morris and businessman Jason Cohen, after the four bought out former majority owners Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan last November.

Modric said: “This is an exciting opportunity. Swansea has a strong identity, an incredible fanbase, and the ambition to compete at the highest level.

“Playing at the highest level, I believe I can provide my experience to the club. My goal is to support the club's growth in a positive way and to help to build an exciting future.”

Swansea finished 11th in the Championship last season.