Sofyan Amrabat reveals Manchester United ambition during loan spell

Sofyan Amrabat has said he would love to make a permanent transfer to Manchester United after he revealed he spurned interest from other clubs to fulfil his boyhood dream of playing at Old Trafford.

The Morocco midfielder joined United on a season-long loan from Fiorentina and the Carabao Cup winners, who have paid an initial €10m fee, have the option to buy him for a further €20m plus €5m in add-ons.

Amrabat made his first start for United in Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Crystal Palace, operating as an auxiliary left-back, and after a difficult summer, he hopes to extend his time in Manchester.

“Of course, I would love to stay here,” he said. “It was fantastic, it was a dream of mine, since I was a child I worked for this every day. To be here is a dream, it’s fantastic.

“After the last game with the club [Fiorentina], it was the Conference League final with West Ham, from that moment the window started for me: a lot of clubs, a lot of speaking, talking, but for me it was clear I wanted Manchester United.

“It was long, long months for me, very difficult months for me, but in the end it was nice on the last day [of the transfer window] that I signed here and that I’m here is now the most important.”

Erik ten Hag managed Amrabat for Utrecht and described the 27-year-old as a “warrior” and the midfielder explained that he hopes to justify that description.

He added: “When I make a step on the pitch, for me it’s normal that you give everything, that you fight for every metre and give your all for the team. Of course, you can make technical mistakes, everyone can have a bad game, but the most important is you fight for the badge, for the club, and that’s the minimum you can do. That’s normal and that’s what I try always.

“The manager knows me very well, a long time, maybe five, maybe seven years ago, we worked together, so it’s a long time, but he knows me, I know him, I know what he wants and I try to do that.”