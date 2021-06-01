Sol Bamba among five players to be leaving Cardiff
Joe Bennett, Junior Hoilett, Jonny Williams and Joe Day are also on their way.
Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 01 June 2021 18:36
Cardiff have released Sol Bamba Joe Bennett, Junior Hoilett and Euro 2020-bound Wales midfielder Jonny Williams at the end of their contracts.
Bamba, Bennett and Hoilett joined the Bluebirds in 2016 and made a combined total of 478 appearances.
Defender Sol Bamba last month announced that he is cancer free following hisbattle with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
Williams, who signed from Charlton in February, and goalkeeper Joe Day are also leaving the club at the end of June.
A statement on Cardiff’s website read: “Our departing Bluebirds will always be welcome here at Cardiff City Stadium and we wish them all the very best for the future.”