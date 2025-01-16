Sol Campbell suggests Tottenham hatred could be racially motivated

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sol Campbell has questioned whether skin colour might be a factor in the ongoing abuse that he receives from Tottenham Hotspur fans.

The former centre half left Spurs for rivals Arsenal in 2001 on a free transfer that caused Campbell to become a reviled figure among Tottenham fans.

The England defender had begun his senior career at the club and was appointed captain in 1997, though enjoyed far more success having moved across north London.

Campbell was a key part of two Premier League title-winning Arsenal sides, including the “Invincibles” of 2003-04.

The rancour caused by his exit has not dimmed, with Tottenham fans still regularly chanting about his switch, something that perplexes the 50-year-old.

“They know not what they do,” said Campbell in an interview with AFTV. “You [Spurs] have got a new stadium, new training ground, everything’s amazing going forward and you’re still harping on about me. It’s like, what’s going on here?

“Is it a colour thing, is it a colour thing? Is there a colour thing about it? Is there an underbelly colour thing that keeps you going?

“Because a lot of other players have done this type of move, similar moves. You say to yourself, ‘is it a colour thing? Or is it a confusion?’

“If it’s a black person or Indian person saying it, are you confused? Or is it a white guy saying it?

“What’s going on, what’s hanging on and allowing you to keep going for something that happened 25 years ago when I was a young man?”

Campbell, who graduated through the youth system at Spurs, also won two FA Cups and scored in the Champions League final after joining Arsenal.

Arsenal beat Ange Postecoglou’s side in the north London derby on Wednesday night to revive their Premier League campaign after a difficult recent run.