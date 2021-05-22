Solihull brush aside Wealdstone to claim fifth successive win

Solihull’s impressive late-season form in the Vanarama National League continued as they claimed a fifth successive victory by thumping Wealdstone 4-1 at the Grosvenor Vale Stadium.

Nathan Cameron rattled the frame of the goal early on before providing the assist for Tyrone Williams to bundle home for the Moors in the 21st minute.

Alex Addai doubled the visitors’ lead on the half-hour with a composed finish following a ball over the top, and the one-way traffic continued in the 57th minute when James Ball thumped a first-time effort into the net.

Joe Sbarra clipped the bar with an inswinging corner before Moors went four ahead 10 minutes from time when Justin Donawa tapped in after Cameron had headed back across goal.

Wealdstone pulled one back in the 87th minute when Jacob Mendy slotted home from the penalty spot after Cameron was adjudged to have handled in the area, but the outcome of the contest had long been decided by that point.