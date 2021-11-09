Ole Gunnar Solskjaer accused of ‘taking the p***’ out of Donny van de Beek

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is “taking the p***” out of Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek according to former club captain Paul Ince.

The former Ajax midfielder — signed by Solskjaer for a reported £35m in the summer of 2020 — has featured in only two Premier League fixtures for a grand total of 16 minutes this season despite the Red Devils’ torrid form, including a short cameo in the dreadful derby defeat to Manchester City last weekend.

Former Blackburn Rovers manager Ince believes Solskjaer’s handling of the Netherlands international since has arrival has been negligent.

"Donny van de Beek gets four minutes against Atalanta,” the 54-year-old told The United Stand YouTube channel. “What worries me is the choices Ole makes."

United have struggled with their midfield setup all season long. Paul Pogba has been in and out of the side, with the Scott McTominay and Fred pairing highly criticised by fans and pundits alike.

"[After signing] Donny thought, ‘f*** me, this is my dream, this is what I’ve been waiting for,’” Ince added. “Two years down the line he’s on the bench. Ole’s actually taken the p*** out of him.

“Not only has he taken the p*** out of him, he gives him four minutes against Atalanta and then goes, ‘oh by the way, here’s your chance, go and have 10 minutes against Manchester City where we’ve not touched the ball for 85 minutes and show me what you can do’.”

Ince, known throughout his career for his bullish midfield performances and on-field temper, says he would not be anything like as accepting of the treatment Van de Beek has been given.

"If I’m Donny van de Beek I would’ve said, ‘f*** that, I’m not going on now, you want me to go on for 10 minutes when we haven’t touched the ball for 88 minutes?’. Now you’re taking the p*** out of him even more."