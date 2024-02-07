Jump to content

Son Heung-min flying straight back to the UK after South Korea’s Asian Cup exit

Tottenham captain Son could return for this weekend’s visit of Brighton.

George Sessions
Wednesday 07 February 2024 15:25
Son Heung-min has scored 12 goals for Tottenham this season (Aijaz Rahi/AP)
Son Heung-min has scored 12 goals for Tottenham this season (Aijaz Rahi/AP)
(AP)

Son Heung-min will return to Tottenham’s training ground on Thursday after South Korea’s Asian Cup exit.

Son suffered disappointment with his nation on Tuesday after they lost 2-0 to Jordan in the semi-finals.

While the majority of the South Korea squad have returned to their home country along with manager Jurgen Klinsmann, Son headed straight to the UK and will link up with his Spurs team-mates again on Thursday.

It raises the prospect of Tottenham captain Son being available for Saturday’s visit of Brighton.

Spurs have been without Son for four matches over the past month, claiming only one victory during that period without their 12-goal attacker.

Ange Postecoglou could have Yves Bissouma in contention for the clash with Brighton after Mali were knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday, but the midfielder will be assessed after struggling with illness during the tournament.

