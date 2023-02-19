Son Heung-min subject to online racist abuse after scoring against West Ham

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tottenham said Son Heung-min was subject to “utterly reprehensible online racist abuse” after scoring in their Premier League win over West Ham.

Son scored Tottenham’s second goal of Sunday afternoon’s London derby after coming on as a substitute, sealing the club’s 2-0 win.

However, Spurs said in a statement later in the evening that they had been made aware of racist abuse directed at the South Korea international online during the match.

The club described the abuse as “utterly reprehensible” and called on the social media companies and authorities to take action.

The fixture was taking place during the Premier League’s ‘No Room for Racism’ campaign, which has been held over the last two gameweeks.

Last weekend, Brentford said they were “disgusted and saddened” after striker Ivan Toney was sent racist abuse on social media following his equaliser at Arsenal.

Brentford said their player “received a barrage of abusive, racist direct messages” online after scoring in the 1-1 draw.

The Tottenham statement read: “We have been made aware of the utterly reprehensible online racist abuse directed at Heung-Min Son during today’s match, which has been reported by the club.

“We stand with Sonny and once again call on the social media companies and authorities to take action.”