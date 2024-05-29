Sonia Bompastor becomes new Chelsea Women head coach

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sonia Bompastor has been confirmed as the new Chelsea Women head coach, after Emma Hayes departed the club at the end of the season.

In Hayes’ final season in charge, Chelsea finished as league champions, although it was a campaign that held so much promise for more after the club was at one point in contention for all four trophies.

Having bid farewell in memorable fashion at Old Trafford in her true honest manner, Chelsea had to move on past Hayes, who had been at the club for 12 years and guided it into the professional women’s football era.

Bompastor on the other hand, has had a different journey, having been at Lyon for three seasons. But she has signed a four year deal with Chelsea, and will begin her new role on July 1.

Emma Hayes won the league in her final season in charge at Chelsea ( The FA via Getty Images )

“I am incredibly grateful to join Chelsea Football Club as the head coach of the women’s team,” she said.

“It is an institution in English football. I will give my all to this new project to meet the ambitions of the club, the staff and the players.

“I hope to live up to Emma’s legacy and continue the work that has been done in recent years. Let the adventure begin.”

Bompastor recently led Lyon to the Women’s Champions League final, where they were beaten by Barcelona, but she started her career as a player and represented France 156 times before retiring in 2013.

Under her leadership, Lyon won three successive league titles, including a league and Champions League double during her first full season in charge, and it is the European trophy that evaded Hayes and Chelsea.

Chelsea general manager Paul Green, said: “The sporting directors and I conducted a thorough and considered recruitment process to identify Emma’s successor. Sonia’s vision, coaching philosophy and winning mentality made her the outstanding candidate.

“She is a world-class coach with a proven track record of success on the biggest stages that will instantly command respect from the dressing room.”