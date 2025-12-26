Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mohamed Salah scored a first-half penalty as 10-man Egypt defeated South Africa 1-0 in their Africa Cup of Nations Group B clash to become the first team into the knockout stages of the competition.

Egypt have six points from their opening two games and have won the group with a game to spare. South Africa have three points from their two games, while Zimbabwe and Angola have one each after they drew 1-1 earlier in the day.

Salah won the penalty when he was clipped in the face by South Africa defender Khuliso Mudau as they tussled for the ball in the box, and stepped up to easily convert for his second goal of the tournament.

Egypt lost right-back Mohamed Hany to a red card for an ugly stamp at the end of the first half and faced wave after wave of South African attacks in the second period, as the latter were denied a penalty of their own for handball following a lengthy VAR check.

South Africa will feel aggrieved with the spot-kick decision, especially after Pacifique Ndabihawenimana was called over to the screen on the sideline.

But they also did not have enough quality in the final third to punish Egypt and drive home their dominance in the second half.

South Africa had 17 shots in the second half alone, but many of them were wayward in what will be a frustrating performance for coach Hugo Broos.

open image in gallery Players gather around the referee Pacifique Ndabihawenimana while a penalty kick check is being conducted ( AP )

Salah converted the spot-kick, his 65th goal in international football and his second of the tournament in Morocco.

But they were reduced to 10 men in added time at the end of the first half when Hany stamped on the foot of Teboho Mokoena and received a second yellow card, leaving his side to play the entire second half with a numerical disadvantage.

Mudau’s shot forced a good save from El Shenawy as South Africa camped in their opponents’ half to try to force an equaliser.

Lyle Foster’s flick into the path of Aubrey Modiba created another opportunity from eight yards, but El Shenawy saved again and South Africa were left to ponder a frustrating defeat and their first competitive loss under coach Hugo Broos in almost two years.