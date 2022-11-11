Jump to content

Wales call up Swansea’s Ollie Cooper as stand-by for World Cup

The 22-year-old midfielder has scored three goals this season

Phil Blanche
Friday 11 November 2022 16:06
Comments
Ollie Cooper has been called up as a travelling stand-by player for Wales’ World Cup squad (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Ollie Cooper has been called up as a travelling stand-by player for Wales' World Cup squad (Bradley Collyer/PA)
(PA Wire)

Swansea midfielder Ollie Cooper will travel with WalesWorld Cup squad to Qatar.

Cooper has been called up after Fulham teenager Luke Harris withdrew as a stand-by player for personal reasons.

“Oli Cooper will be joining the team to Qatar as a travelling standby player,” Wales posted on their official Twitter account.

“Luke Harris will no longer be travelling with the squad in that role due to personal reasons.”

Cooper had made a strong case for selection in Robert Page’s 26-man World Cup squad, with his club manager Russell Martin saying he would have picked him if he was Wales manager.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder has established himself in Swansea’s Sky Bet Championship side this term after spending last season on loan at League Two Newport.

Cooper scored in three successive home games last month, including a superb effort in the 2-0 South Wales derby victory over Cardiff.

After naming his World Cup squad on Wednesday, Page had said he wanted to “expose” Harris and Birmingham midfielder Jordan James to the senior camp with the start of Euro 2024 qualification in mind.

Cooper is also expected to be part of Page’s first post-World Cup squad in March.

