Both Southampton and Chelsea head into this weekend’s Premier League game at St Mary’s with a lot to prove.

The hosts have not won a league match since they took all three points against bottom side Norwich back in February.

But Chelsea are also low on confidence after successive defeats at the hands of Brentford and Real Madrid.

The league table would suggest Thomas Tuchel’s side should come through this one, but does Ralph Hasenhuttl have something up his sleeve?

Here is everything you need to know.

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 3pm on Saturday 9 April at St Mary’s.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

Unfortunately the match will not be broadcast live in the UK due to the 3pm blackout. However, highlights will be available shortly after full-time.

What is the team news?

Armando Broja is unavailable for the game against his parent club due to the terms of his loan deal. But there are no new injury worries for Hasenhuttl as Lyanco remains the only player on the sidelines.

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell is still continuing his long-term recovery from the ACL injury he suffered last year. Callum Hudson-Odoi is also a doubt following problems with both his Achilles and back.

Predicted line-ups

Southampton: Forster; Livramento, Salisu, Bednarek, Walker-Peters; Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Diallo; S. Armstrong; Adams, A. Armstrong.

Chelsea: Mendy; Christensen, Chalobah, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Jorginho, Alonso; Ziyech, Lukaku, Pulisic.

Odds

Southampton - 14/5

Draw - 5/2

Chelsea - 10/11

Prediction

Chelsea will be lacking confidence after a difficult week in the Premier League and in Europe. Southampton are in poor form but they could see this as an opportunity to prove they can still mix it with the best sides in the division. 1-1.