Struggling Southampton remain rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table as they welcome Chelsea to the south coast.

Russell Martin’s side have won just once this season and were denied a much-needed second success by VAR on Friday night against Brighton.

The arrival of a team continuing to impress under Enzo Maresca will not necessarily perk up spirits at St Mary’s, with Chelsea weekend winners against Aston Villa.

It leaves them level on points with Arsenal with the two London clubs sharing identical records this season as the nearest challengers to runaway league leaders Liverpool.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Southampton vs Chelsea?

Southampton vs Chelsea is due to kick off at 7.30pm GMT on Wednesday 4 December at St Mary’s.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video.

Team news

Tyler Dibling, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Flynn Downes each received their fifth caution of the campaign against Brighton and are thus suspended. Southampton also remain without Aaron Ramsdale, Gavin Bazunu and Adam Lallana, though Russell Martin is hopeful that Jan Bednarek may return. Lesley Ugochukwu is ineligible to face his parent club - though the midfielder is out of favour, anyway.

Chelsea appeared to lose Wesley Fofana for the foreseeable future to a hamstring injury on Sunday. Reece James remains absent, which may mean that Moises Caicedo continues in a right-back role.

Predicted line-ups

Southampton XI: Lumley; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Stephens; Sugawara, Aribo, Fernandes, Manning; Armstrong, Onuachu, Archer.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Caicedo, Badiashile, Colwill, Cucurella; Fernandez, Lavia; Neto, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson.

Odds

Southampton win 9/1

Draw 5/1

Chelsea win 4/11

