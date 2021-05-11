Southampton take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League at St Mary’s Stadium tonight.

For Palace there is not too much to play for except the chance to finish above Wolves in the table, who are currently one spot above them in 12th.

Even so, victory last time out over Sheffield United showed Roy Hodgson’s players are not yet on the beach and still have their minds on the job at hand.

Saints had their Premier League status confirmed last night as Fulham’s defeat to Burnley saw Scott Parker’s side relegated to the Championship.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is the match?

Southampton vs Crystal Palace takes place tonight at 8.15pm BST.

How to watch on TV

Southampton vs Crystal Palace will be shown live on Sky Sports.

How to watch online

Sky Sports subscribers can stream the game online via the Sky Sports app and website.

Team news

Southampton could have top scorer Danny Ings back from injury for Tuesday evening’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl said Ings would be assessed on a hamstring problem sustained at Tottenham on April 21, having initially feared the striker may miss the remainder of the season.

On-loan Takumi Minamino is available to return to the squad after being ineligible against his parent club Liverpool on Saturday but Ryan Bertrand (calf), Oriol Romeu (ankle) and Will Smallbone (knee) remain out.

Crystal Palace have no new injury worries, but could make changes to their starting XI given the quick turnaround following Saturday’s 2-0 win at already-relegated Sheffield United.

Mamadou Sakho (thigh), James McArthur (calf) and Connor Wickham (muscle) missed the trip to Yorkshire and are unlikely to feature again this season.

Nathan Ferguson has returned to first-team training, but he is not expected to be rushed back during the final two weeks of the campaign after struggling with a knee injury and more recently a thigh issue during the last 18 months.

Predicted line-ups

Southampton: Forster, Walker-Peters, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Stephens, Walcott, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Redmond, Adams, Minamino

Crystal Palace: Guaita, Ward, Kouyate, Cahill, Mitchell, Eze, Milivojevic, Schlupp, Townsend, Benteke, Zaha

Prediction

A hard one to call between two sides with little to play for. Palace are in better form and that may be enough to see them over the line.