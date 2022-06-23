Football rumours: Armando Broja open to move to West Ham

What the papers say

Chelsea striker Armando Broja is reportedly open to a move to West Ham. The Daily Express reports the Hammers are gearing up for an estimated £25-30million offer, which could be a substantial boon to Chelsea’s transfer budget. The 20-year-old is fresh off an impressive loan spell at Southampton, where he netted six times in 32 appearances.

Brandon Williams on loan for Norwich (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)

The Sun reports Manchester United are willing to sell defender Brandon Williams. The 21-year-old was a rare positive on loan for Norwich last season but is unlikely to get regular first-team football at Old Trafford, with a fee of around £10m likely to be enough to get any deal across the line.

Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio would favour a move to AC Milan over Liverpool, according to the Daily Mail. Citing Spanish publication Sport, the 26-year-old holds concerns over a starting place at Merseyside and is believed to be of the thinking that he would get more top-flight football at Milan.

The Mail also says Reims midfielder Marshall Munetsi is wanted by Brighton as a replacement for Yves Bissouma.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Steven Bergwijn in action for the Netherlands (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Steven Bergwijn: Sky Sports says Ajax are set to make another offer for the Tottenham winger, though the Premier League club will not accept anything under £25m.

Kepa Arrizabalaga: Nice are targeting a loan deal for the Chelsea goalkeeper, according to Foot Mercato.