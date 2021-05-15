Southampton host Fulham today as the visiting side play for pride after their relegation from the Premier League on Monday.

A 2-0 home loss to Burnley saw Scott Parker’s team drop back down to the Championship, with Southampton seeing off Crystal Palace 3-1 at home the next day.

Danny Ings netted twice as he made his Saints return, with Che Adams also getting on the scoresheet for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s team.

With three matches remaining this season, Fulham will be out to restore some pride – though Parker could also give some game time to his younger players.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

When is it?

The game will kick off at 3pm BST.

How can I watch it?

The match will air live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. Subscribers can also stream it live on the broadcaster’s website and app.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

For Southampton, William Smallbone and Ryan Bertrand will miss out. It was confirmed this week that the latter will leave the club at the end of the season. Jan Bednarek, meanwhile, could also be absent.

Fulham will be without Mario Lemina, who cannot face his parent club, and Harrison Reed is a doubt. Tom Cairney and Terence Kongolo are expected to miss out.

Predicted line-ups

Southampton: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Salisu, Vestergaard, Stephens; Walcott, Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Djenepo; Redmond, Adams

Fulham: Areola; Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Robinson; Loftus-Cheek, Anguissa; Cavaleiro, Onomah, Lookman; Maja

Odds

Southampton: 1/1

Draw: 13/5

Fulham: 13/5

Prediction

Southampton 2-1 Fulham.