Leicester City will continue their push to confirm Champions League football for next season when they head to Southampton on Friday evening.

The Foxes are just six points away from guaranteeing themselves a top-four finish and, with five matches to play, they are firm favourites to take the big step which they just missed out on at the end of last season.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have won their last two in the league and reached the FA Cup final recently too, putting behind them a mini blip which saw them lose two and go out in Europe in disappointing fashion.

Southampton, meanwhile, have seen their season implode after being beaten by the Foxes in the semi-final, with league defeats on either side of that game leaving them down in 15th place. They have taken just seven points from the last 45 available.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 8pm on Friday, 30 April at St. Mary’s Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Ultra HD. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

What is the team news?

Saints have changed their goalkeeper once more and Alex McCarthy appears likely to start. Danny Ings and Ryan Bertrand are doubts after injury, while Oriol Romeu is out for the season. Michael Obafemi is another battling for fitness.

Leicester have confirmed that Harvey Barnes will miss the rest of the campaign after a setback in his return from a knee injury. James Justin and Wes Morgan are both out too, the former for a much longer time period.

Predicted line-ups

SOT: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Salisu; Armstrong, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Walcott; Redmond, Adams

LEI: Schmeichel; Fofana, Evans, Soyuncu; Pereira, Ndidi, Tielemans, Castagne; Maddison; Vardy, Iheanacho

Odds

Southampton - 11/4

Draw - 29/10

Leicester - 21/20

Prediction

The Foxes to take another step toward their ultimate ambition of reaching the Champions League. Saints 1-2 Leicester.