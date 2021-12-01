Leicester City travel to the south coast to take on Southampton in the Premier League this evening.

Saints had been gaining some momentum with back-to-back wins against Watford and Aston Villa before the international break, but they have returned to defeats against Norwich and Liverpool.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side come into the midweek round of fixtures 15th in the table, five points clear of the bottom three and five points shy of the top half.

Leicester are enduring a mixed start to the campaign and had gone three games without victory until beating Watford 4-2 on the weekend.

Here is everything you need to know about the game.

When is the match?

Southampton vs Leicester kicks off tonight, Wednesday 1 December, at 7.30pm GMT.

How to watch Southampton vs Leicester

The match will broadcast on Amazon Prime Video. Subscribers can watch via the APV app on their TV, laptop, tablet or phone.

A membership costs £7.99 per month and can be cancelled at any time.

New subscribers will be able to watch all the matches for free due to Amazon’s 30-day trial, which can also be cancelled at any time.

What is the team news?

Defender Jack Stephens could return to the Southampton squad for Wednesday’s Premier League clash with Leicester.

Stephens is back in training after more than two months out with a knee injury and could be involved as the Saints attempt to bounce back from defeats at Norwich and Liverpool in their last two games.

Moussa Djenepo should also be available after recovering from a knock, but fellow midfielder Stuart Armstrong (calf) is still out.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has the same squad at his disposal for the weekend win over Watford.

Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans is nearing a return after missing the last three games with a calf problem but is not quite ready yet.

Ricardo Pereira (hamstring) and long-term absentees James Justin and Wesley Fofana remain out.

Southampton provisional squad: McCarthy, Forster, Walker-Peters, Livramento, Salisu, Stephens, Bednarek, Lyanco, Perraud, Valery, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Smallbone, Elyounoussi, Walcott, Djenepo, Tella, A. Armstrong, Adams, Broja, Long.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Castagne, Thomas, Bertrand, Soyuncu, Nelson, Evans, Amartey, Vestergaard, Ndidi, Daley-Campbell, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Soumare, Maddison, Albrighton, Barnes, Marcal-Madivadua, Lookman, Vardy, Perez, Iheanacho, Daka.

Predicted line-ups

Southampton: McCarthy; Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters; Redmond, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Tella; Adams, Armstrong.

Leicester: Schmeichel; Castagne, Vestergaard, Soyuncu, Thomas; Soumare, Ndidi; Iheanacho, Maddison, Barnes; Daka.

Odds

Southampton 6/4

Draw 13/5

Leicester 2/1

Prediction

Leicester will come in with confidence after hitting Watford for four and should be too good for a Southampton who shipped four themselves at Anfield on the weekend. Southampton 0-2 Leicester.