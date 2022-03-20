Manchester City will travel to Southampton on Sunday for their FA Cup quarter-final and Pep Guardiola’s side re proving successful without a striker.

City haven’t replaced Sergio Aguero, who left last season, but have maintained their good form. The manager spoke about the situation and rumours of the club signing a striker in the summer transfer window ahead of the Southampton fixture.

He said: “I’m not going to be the guy with the success because we didn’t have a striker. It’s important that if you play good, seven or eight players arrive in the box. This is the best way.Right now we are ahead to try and go Wembley for the semi-finals, in the last eight in Europe, and top of the Premier League. What we have done so far is great.

“We play this game, pray the players come back from the national team no injuries. We’ve fought a lot to be there.”

So how can fans watch the match? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 3pm on Sunday, 20 March at St Mary’s Stadium.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on BBC One or fans can stream it on BBC iPlayer.

Team news

Southampton only two first-team players aren’t available for the contest in Alex McCarthy and Lyanco. This means there will be a mix of youth and experience in the side to face City.

Man City will be without Ruben Dias and there is a doubt over Cole Palmer. But aside from those two players Pep Guardiola has free choice of his squad.

Predicted line-ups

Southampton: Caballero; Walker-Peters, Stephens, Salisu, Perraud; S Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Djenepo; Adams, Broja

Man City: Steffen; Walker, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Gundogan; Sterling, Jesus, Mahrez

Odds

Southampton - 17/2

Draw - 4/1

Man City - 3/10

Prediction

The tie will be tight match with some experienced players on both sides going toe-to-toe ahead of the international break. However, Man City’s form all season suggests they will come away with a win and if Southampton manage a victory it would be a big upset. Southampton 1-3 Man City.