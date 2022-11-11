Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

New boss Nathan Jones confident about turning Southampton’s fortunes around

The Saints dropped into the relegation zone after a 4-1 defeat to Newcastle in Ralph Hasenhuttl’s final game in charge

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 11 November 2022 12:08
Comments
New Southampton boss Nathan Jones is confident of succeeding in the Premier League (Tim Markland/PA)
New Southampton boss Nathan Jones is confident of succeeding in the Premier League (Tim Markland/PA)
(PA Wire)

Nathan Jones insists his work at Luton gives him the confidence to succeed in the Premier League amid talk Southampton should have targeted a big-name candidate to replace Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Jones was appointed Saints manager on Thursday, signing a three-and-a-half-year contract at St Mary’s, following the sacking of Hasenhuttl earlier this week.

Southampton dropped into the relegation zone following Sunday’s 4-1 home defeat to Newcastle, and the 49-year-old Welshman is confident about turning the Saints’ fortunes around.

“We’ve got to get results, but Sport Republic (Southampton owners) look deeper than results,” Jones said ahead of his first game in charge at Liverpool on Saturday.

Recommended

“They are going to dissect things, they want substance. The lure of it wasn’t just the Premier League, or that Southampton have got a fantastic stadium and a beautiful training ground.

“The lure was what Sport Republic want to build here. It’s parallel to a lot of the metrics I did at Luton, and that was the big thing for me.

“Let’s address any elephant in the room. I’m not the biggest name they could have gone for. But the substance is in the work and that’s what gave me the confidence to come here.

“They looked at a lot of people and I came out high on their list in terms of what they specifically wanted to build.

“That was the project, the lure. But, at the end of the day, you have to do good work, and if I do good work I’m sure we’ll reach our goals.”

Jones had two spells in charge of Luton, winning promotion from League Two before becoming Stoke boss in 2019.

He returned to Luton 18 months later and guided the Hatters to a sixth-placed finish in the Championship last season before they lost to Huddersfield in the play-off semi-finals.

Let's address any elephant in the room. I'm not the biggest name they could have gone for. But the substance is in the work and that's what gave me the confidence to come here

Nathan Jones

On a weekend Jones had expected to welcome Rotherham to Kenilworth Road, he will now be heading to Anfield to play last season’s Champions League finalists.

He said: “We have to make small steps and we have to make them quickly.

“All I’ve done is address them and ask them for a few key things. I can’t do ground-breaking work in a day because of the game on Wednesday (Southampton beat Sheffield Wednesday in the Carabao Cup on penalties) and the amount of people who played.

“Yesterday was a recovery day and I only get today to work with them. It won’t be some sort of categorical shift in how we play, but I hope it will be an uplift in energy and that they work for the club and for me.

“Anfield is one of the toughest places in Europe to go, but what a great start. You can be scared or excited by it. You can be motivated by it, and I’m definitely one of those.”

Jones says he has had a “whirlwind week” travelling up and down the country and opened up on his family connections with Southampton at his first media conference.

Recommended

His wife’s great-grandfather played for Southampton and all her family are supporters of the club.

Jones laughed: “So there’s zero pressure. My wife’s dad has already been giving me tips, so he’s been blocked. I can’t have that! But, seriously, it’s a wonderful connection for that family.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in