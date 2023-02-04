Southampton fans turn on Nathan Jones as Brighton leave it late again

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Southampton fans turned on manager Nathan Jones during a limp 3-0 defeat at Brentford in the Premier League.

Goals from Ben Mee, Bryan Mbeumo and Mathias Jensen condemned the visitors to their eighth loss in the last nine, and fans made their feelings known as they sang ‘You’re getting sacked in the morning’ and ‘Nathan Jones, get out of our club’ at their own dugout.

Brentford, by contrast, are seventh and the top dogs in west London after neighbours Chelsea and Fulham drew on Friday night.

Leicester started the day outside the bottom three on goal difference alone but moved away from immediate trouble with a 4-2 win away to Aston Villa.

An Ollie Watkins strike and an own goal from Harry Souttar on his Leicester debut twice had Unai Emery’s Villa ahead - but they were pegged back by James Maddison and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Tete, also making his Leicester bow, put the visitors in front at the break before substitute Dennis Praet wrapped up the win - with all four goals coming from poor Villa defending.

Kaoru Mitoma’s 87th-minute header gave Brighton a 1-0 win over Bournemouth which kept them sixth.