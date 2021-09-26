Joao Moutinho warms up before kick-off (Reuters)

Sunday football in the Premier League opens with two teams struggling to get to grips with the 2021/22 season, as Southampton host Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Saints have been somewhat improved of late after a poor start to the campaign from a defensive standpoint, but four successive draws leaves them in 15th without a win in the league - Ralph Hasenhuttl has overseen an upturn in fortunes in one half of the pitch, but after successive goalless draws he’ll hope for more in the final third, too. That said, a 0-0 stalemate with Manchester City last time out was a definite hard-earned point which Saints - or indeed most teams - would happily take.

As for Wolves, they are yet to get firing under new boss Bruno Lage, managing just one win in their five games so far, with defeats in all the rest. They are one place and point back from their hosts on Sunday afternoon, following a home loss to Brentford last weekend. Wolves at least produced a stirring comeback in midweek against Spurs in the Carabao Cup, but exited regardless after a penalty shootout.

Follow all the build-up to Southampton vs Wolves and live coverage of the match here, with all the action from the north London derby to follow later: