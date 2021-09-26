Southampton vs Wolves LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture today
Saints go looking for their first win of the campaign against a Wolves side just below them in the table
Sunday football in the Premier League opens with two teams struggling to get to grips with the 2021/22 season, as Southampton host Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Saints have been somewhat improved of late after a poor start to the campaign from a defensive standpoint, but four successive draws leaves them in 15th without a win in the league - Ralph Hasenhuttl has overseen an upturn in fortunes in one half of the pitch, but after successive goalless draws he’ll hope for more in the final third, too. That said, a 0-0 stalemate with Manchester City last time out was a definite hard-earned point which Saints - or indeed most teams - would happily take.
As for Wolves, they are yet to get firing under new boss Bruno Lage, managing just one win in their five games so far, with defeats in all the rest. They are one place and point back from their hosts on Sunday afternoon, following a home loss to Brentford last weekend. Wolves at least produced a stirring comeback in midweek against Spurs in the Carabao Cup, but exited regardless after a penalty shootout.
Follow all the build-up to Southampton vs Wolves and live coverage of the match here, with all the action from the north London derby to follow later:
Southampton vs Wolves
Right, we’re all set and ready to go with 15th vs 16th in the Premier League table. Lots and lots of sport going on today but if you’ve decided to join us then I can only thank you.
Kick off on the way.
Southampton vs Wolves
Almost ready to go. Just one win between the two sides so far this season.
Southampton vs Wolves
A reminder of the team news as we enter the final ten minutes until kick off. Who do you fancy to take three points here?
Southampton vs Wolves
The players are out warming up for this one. The crowd is flooding into St Mary’s as we prepare for the first game of the day.
A reminder: the North London derby is coming up at 4.30pm BST. We will have live updates of that one too.
Southampton vs Wolves
Anyone for a programme?
Southampton vs Wolves
Wolves have won on each of their last two visits to St Mary’s. That’s ominous for Southampton, who have struggled in front of their own fans so far this season.
Meanwhile, Wolves’ only victory so far in the Premier League came on the road against Watford.
Southampton vs Wolves
Very little to split between these two sides this afternoon to be honest. Neither have been particularly impressive so far but both may feel slightly aggrieved that they have not picked up more points based on their performances.
A chance for both teams to make a statement today.
Southampton vs Wolves
Bit of a journey for the Wolves fans on this Sunday afternoon. Dedication to the cause when your side have only won once so far this season.
Southampton vs Wolves
The stadium is filling up. A little over half an hour until kick-off in this one. The first of two live games today as we build towards the North London derby later on.
Southampton vs Wolves
Wolves have performed well so far this season when you check in with the xG nerds. But in the real world they have just three points from five games.
They will leapfrog Southampton with a win this afternoon.
