Southend ‘appalled and saddened’ by online racist abuse sent to Simeon Akinola

Southend say they are “appalled and saddened” by online racist abuse received by forward Simeon Akinola.

Akinola posted a message on his Instagram account on Friday reading “Debated wether to post cause it’s attention they want. But wow”, with the racist comments and images he had received underneath.

The Shrimpers, whose 101-year stay in the Football League came to an end this season after they were relegated from Sky Bet League Two, have condemned the abuse and called for action to be taken.

A club statement read: “We are appalled and saddened at racist abuse received by Simeon Akinola on social media today and call on social media companies to do more and take action.”

A growing number of footballers have been the victims of racist abuse on social media in the past few months.

Earlier in May, the Football Association called on the Government to introduce legislation to compel social media companies to do more to stop online abuse.

That followed a four-day social media boycott which saw football organisations, clubs, players, other sports stars, major businesses and media outlets fall silent in protest.

But since the blackout, police have launched an investigation into “vile racist abuse” of Swansea striker Morgan Whittaker, while the likes of Raheem Sterling and Rabbi Matondo have also been targeted.

The PA news agency has approached Facebook which owns Instagram, for comment.