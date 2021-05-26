Hobson’s choice is to stick with Southend

Southend defender Shaun Hobson has signed a new two-year contract.

The 22-year-old was voted Supporters’ Player of the Year despite the Shrimpers’ relegation from the Football League after making 48 appearances in all competitions.

Hobson admitted working under boss Phil Brown was one of the reasons for signing his new deal and is targeting an immediate return to Sky Bet League Two.

He told the club’s official website: “I’m very happy to get it done. It’s been an up and down last week but I’m glad to get signed for next season. There’s a lot of unfinished business.

“Promotion has to be the mentality from day one. Not even day one, but from now. Everyone has to do what they have to do to get back in the League where this club belongs.

“One of the reasons to come back was to work with the manager, an ex-Premier League manager with a lot of experience behind him from playing and managing. I feel like I can learn, I feel like I can develop as a person and also as a player under him.”