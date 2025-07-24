A look at the last five meetings between Euro 2025 finalists England and Spain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England will play Spain in the Euro 2025 final on Sunday following the world champions’ semi-final victory over Germany on Wednesday.

Here, the PA news agency goes through the last five meetings between the two sides.

ENGLAND 0-0 SPAIN – FEBRUARY 2022

England maintained their unbeaten run under Sarina Wiegman with a goalless draw with Spain at Carrow Road.

The Lionesses’ wait for a first Arnold Clark Cup win went on after they hit a post through substitute Lauren Hemp while Jordan Nobbs and all-time top scorer Ellen White were also denied.

ENGLAND 2-1 SPAIN – JULY 2022

England booked their place in the semi-finals of the European Women’s Championship after coming from behind to beat the pre-tournament favourites in extra time in Brighton.

Ella Toone stepped off the bench and volleyed in the equaliser in the 84th minute after Esther Gonzalez gave Spain the lead but they continued to probe for a winner before extra time.

England managed to shift the momentum in extra time and made the pressure count just six minutes into the additional 30 courtesy of Georgia Stanway’s screamer which lifted the roof off the Amex Stadium.

The Lionesses secured a semi-final clash with Sweden and went on to win the tournament.

SPAIN 1-0 ENGLAND – AUGUST 2023

In the biggest meeting in the history of the two sides, Spain broke England hearts the last time the two teams played in a final at the 2023 World Cup in Australia.

Spain’s Olga Carmona slotted the all-important winner past goalkeeper Mary Earps in the first half after Lucy Bronze had given away possession in midfield.

Spain had a chance to double their advantage after Keira Walsh handled inside the area but Earps saved Jennifer Hermoso’s penalty with 20 minutes to go of the contest in a timely boost for England.

England piled on the pressure late on but were unable to find the equaliser and England will be looking to gain revenge in another final this time around.

ENGLAND 1-0 SPAIN – FEBRUARY 2025

England avenged their World Cup final defeat 18 months later with a 1-0 victory at Wembley Stadium.

It was the first time the two teams had met since Spain beat England in the 2023 Women’s World Cup final and Jess Park struck in the first half after she put in the rebound from Alessia Russo’s initial strike.

Spain had chances through Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati, Claudia Pina and Lucia Garcia but England held firm to deliver their revenge.

SPAIN 2-1 ENGLAND – JUNE 2025

The two sides met just over a month ago as Claudia Pina’s brace helped Spain come from behind to earn a 2-1 win over England in Barcelona and deny them a place in the Nations League finals.

Spain were dominant throughout the early stages but Russo gave England a lead against the run of play when she latched onto Walsh’s pass and slotted beyond Cata Coll.

England were on course for the finals until Pina was introduced and she made her mark with an equaliser just two minutes after coming on.

The 23-year-old Barcelona striker then completed the turnaround 10 minutes later with a sensational strike from 25 yards which handed Spain a deserved win which will be fresh in the mind when the teams line up on Sunday evening.