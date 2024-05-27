Spain Euro 2024 squad: Who makes Luis de la Fuente’s 26-man selection?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Spain have not lifted a major tournament trophy for 12 years and they arguably under-performed at the last World Cup, but the team will want to make amends this time round.

Head coach Luis de la Fuente named a 29-man provisional squad on Monday, leaving out Tottenham’s Pedro Porro, and the surprise omission of Paris Saint-Germain’s Marco Asensio.

However, Marc Cucurella was named in the squad, despite only earning his second Spain cap for almost three years in March, along with Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya and Rodri.

For a period of six years between 2008 and 2012, Spain won two Euros titles and one World Cup, and have improved recently, having won the Nations League in 2023.

Spain have two home friendlies before heading for the tournament in Germany, against Andorra and Northern Ireland.

At the tournament itself the group is far from straightforward, including Croatia and Italy as well as Albania.

Spain preliminary squad:

*Luis de la Fuente named 29 players in his provisional squad, which will have to be cut down to 26 by the June 6 deadline.

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), Alex Remiro (Real Sociedad), David Raya (Arsenal).

Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Aymeric Laporte (Al-Nassr), Nacho Fernandez (Real Madrid), Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad), Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona), Dani Vivian (Athletic Bilbao), Alex Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea).

Midfielders: Rodrigo (Manchester City), Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Fabian Ruiz (Paris St-Germain), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Pedri (Barcelona), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Aleix Garcia (Girona), Alex Baena (Villarreal), Fermin Lopez (Barcelona).

Forwards: Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), Joselu (Real Madrid), Dani Olmo (Leipzig), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Ayoze Perez (Real Betis), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

Spain’s Euro 2024 fixtures

Spain vs Croatia, Saturday June 15, 5pm BST, Berlin

Spain vs Italy, Thursday June 20, 8pm BST, Gelsenkirchen

Albania vs Spain, Monday June 24, 8pm BST, Dusseldorf