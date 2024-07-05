Spain vs Germany referee: Who is Euro 2024 official Anthony Taylor?

Support truly

Anthony Taylor will take charge of the quarter-final between Spain and Germany in Euro 2024 tonight.

Taylor, aged 45, will lead a team that includes Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn, as well as video assistant referee (VAR) Stuart Atwell.

After becoming a Fifa listed referee in January 2013, Taylor officiated at Euro 2020, including the game between Finland and Denmark when Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch.

Taylor has since taken charge at the Fifa World Cup in 2022, and the current 2024 championship.

He has previously taken charge of key matches, including the 2023 Europa League final, and 2021 Nations League final.

Taylor’s Euro 2024 has not gone as smoothly as he would have hoped, and was subject to scrutiny after a lengthy VAR review to rule out Xavi Simons’ goal for the Netherlands against France. Unlike the majority of tournament checks which have been resolved quickly, that one took several minutes, and the decision was reviewed to Uefa who ruled in favour of the referees.

See below for the officiating team in full for Spain v Germany:

Referee: Anthony Taylor (ENG)

Assistant Referees: Gary Beswick (ENG) and Adam Nunn (ENG)

Video Assistant Referees: Stuart Atwell (ENG), Bartosz Frankowski (POL) and Massimiliano Irrati (ITA)

Fourth official: Ivan Kruzliak (SVK)

What TV channel is it on?

The match will be shown live in the UK on ITV1, with coverage starting at 4pm, and the game can also be viewed live on the ITVX app and website. Spain v Germany will kick off at 5pm BST at the MHP Arena in Stuttgart.

