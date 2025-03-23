Spain edge past Netherlands on penalties as three Nations League quarter-finals go to extra time

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Spain claimed a 5-4 penalty shootout victory over the Netherlands following a six-goal thriller on a remarkable quarter-final night for the Nations League.

Both sides missed their fourth penalties, but the decisive blow was landed in the sixth round when the Netherlands' Donyell Malen saw his attempt saved by Spain keeper Unai Simon, allowing Pedri to convert and secure the win.

The clash at the Mestalla was one of three Nations League ties to go to extra time as all four quarter-finals went to the wire.

Spain grabbed an early lead after Jan Paul van Hecke brought down Mikel Oyarzabal, who calmly converted the resulting penalty in the eighth minute.

open image in gallery Pedri scored the winning spot-kick for Spain ( Getty Images )

The situation was reversed at the start of the second half as Spain's Robin Le Normand fouled Memphis Depay, who converted with ease from the penalty spot to level the score for the Dutch.

Spain regained the lead in the 67th minute through a header by Oyarzabal after a counter-attack, but the Netherlands equalised in the 79th with Ian Maatsen's powerful strike, sending the match to extra time.

Spain once again restored their advantage in extra time with a stunning left-footed strike from Lamine Yamal, but four minutes into the second period, Xavi Simons equalised for the Dutch from the penalty spot after a foul by Simon, forcing penalties to decide a winner.

After overcoming the Netherlands on spot-kicks, Spain will face France in the last four, who also required penalties after recovering a two-goal deficit against Croatia.

Michael Olise opened the scoring and Ousmane Dembele doubled their lead 10 minutes from time to send the tie into extra time after their 2-0 loss in Split on Thursday.

Dayot Upamecano scored the winning spot kick in a nail-biting shootout in which France keeper Mike Maignan made two saves, sending Les Bleus into the semi-finals against Spain.

Elswehere, Portugal's Francisco Trincao scoring twice off the bench to send the former European champions through after 120 minutes.

With the Danes leading the tie 1-0 thanks to Rasmus Hojlund's goal in Thursday's first leg in Copenhagen, Cristiano Ronaldo won and then missed an early penalty before Portugal took the lead on the night in the 38th minute thanks to an own goal from Danish defender Joachim Andersen.

open image in gallery Francisco Trincao was the saviour for Portugal against Croatia ( Getty Images )

That goal was cancelled out by a Rasmus Kristensen header in the 56th minute, and though Ronaldo gave the home side the lead again with a finish from a tight angle, Christian Eriksen put Denmark back in front on aggregate in the 76th minute.

Trincao then took over, scoring in the 86th minute to make it 3-3 on aggregate and force extra time before netting again in the 91st, with Goncalo Ramos adding Portugal's fifth to send them through to a final-four.

They’ll face Germany in the semi-finals, who eked past Italy despite squandering a three-goal lead in Dortmund.

The Germans shot out of the blocks and played their best first half in more than a decade with 16 efforts towards goal, Joshua Kimmich opening their account with a 30th minute penalty.

open image in gallery Germany squandered a three-goal lead but still held off Italy on aggregate ( Getty Images )

They then caught Italian keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and the entire defence napping with a quickly taken Joshua Kimmich corner for unmarked Jamal Musiala to slot in their second in the 36th minute, before Tim Kleindienst added a third on the stroke of halftime.

It was a German mistake, however, that launched Italy's comeback and allowed Moise Kean to cut the deficit four minutes after the restart. With the Germans a shadow of their earlier selves, Kean then beat defender Jonathan Tah in the 69th to make it 3-2.

Italy drew on the night with Giacomo Raspadori's stoppage-time penalty but could not find another goal to level the tie on aggregate.