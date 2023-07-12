Jump to content

Spain defender Pau Torres joins Aston Villa on five-year deal from Villarreal

Defender Torres worked with Villa boss Emery in Spain.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 12 July 2023 15:48
Spain’s Pau Torres (pictured) has linked up with Unai Emery again at Aston Villa (Martin Rickett/PA)
Aston Villa have completed the signing of defender Pau Torres from Villarreal.

The 26-year-old, who has been capped 23 times for Spain, moves to Villa Park for an undisclosed fee after agreeing a five-year deal.

He links up again with Villa boss Unai Emery who he played under for the Yellow Submarine.

Torres won the Europa League in 2021 – under Emery – and helped Villarreal reach the semi-finals of the Champions League a year later.

He becomes Villa’s second summer signing after the arrival of former Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans on a free transfer.

