Watch: Spain’s World Cup champions welcomed home by acting prime minister

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch as Spain's acting prime minister Pedro Sanchez welcomes the national football team home to Madrid on Tuesday (22 August) after winning the Women's World Cup for the very first time.

Tuesday's meeting follows La Roja's rapturous victory parade through the streets of the Spanish capital city last night.

The national team waved to cheerful fans from a bus as they drove through Madrid to celebrate.

Afterwards, the squad took to a stage where captain Olga Carmona, who scored the only goal of the match, was thrown into the air by her teammates.

Spain defeated England 1-0 at Stadium Australia on Sunday, 20 August, with 5.6 million people in Spain tuning in to the final of the tournament co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

The Lionesses were looking to bring home the game's biggest prize from Sydney, but couldn't fashion an equalizer - although Mary Earps brilliantly saved Jennifer Hermoso’s penalty with 20 minutes remaining.