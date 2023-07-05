Football rumours: Saudi clubs join growing interest in Thiago Alcantara

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

What the papers say

Liverpool are yet to receive a bid for Thiago Alcantara despite interest from several foreign clubs. The Times says clubs in Saudi Arabia are among those keen on the Spanish midfielder, 32.

Southampton full-back Tino Livramento, 20, would prefer a move to Newcastle over a return to Chelsea, according to the Daily Mail.

Israel midfielder Oscar Gloukh, 19, is attracting interest from several top clubs, according to the Guardian. Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham are among those keen on the Red Bull Salzburg teenager.

AC Milan have joined the race to sign Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, reports the Metro. The England winger, 22, has decided to leave Chelsea during the summer.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Robert Sanchez: Manchester United have identified Brighton’s Spanish goalkeeper, 25, as a potential target, according to the Daily Mail.

Folorin Balogun: Arsenal have placed a value of £50million on the USA striker, says the Daily Mirror.