Sporting sack Ruben Amorim’s successor after just eight games

Sporting CP have sacked Ruben Amorim’s successor Joao Pereira after only eight games and the Portuguese champions have brought in Rui Borges from Vitoria Guimaraes as Pereira’s replacement.

Pereira was promoted from his role with the B team to take charge of the senior squad when Amorim departed for Manchester United in November.

At that stage Sporting were six points clear at the top of the Primeira Liga, having won 11 times in as many games, and second in the Champions League with 10 points from four outings, including a 4-1 thrashing of Manchester City.

They have won only one of the four league matches that have followed, losing twice, and after a 0-0 draw at Gil Vicente last weekend are second, a point behind Benfica ahead of playing them at home on Sunday evening.

In the Champions League, meanwhile, a 5-1 home loss to Arsenal and 2-1 defeat at Club Brugge has left them 17th.

Having overnight issued a post on X saying, “A Lion forever. Thank you, Joao Pereira”, Sporting on Boxing Day unveiled Rui Borges at Estadio Jose Alvalade.

open image in gallery Joao Pereira has been sacked by Sporting ( AFP via Getty Images )

And club president Frederico Varandas said: “Joao Pereira came in at a time that everyone knows about for an extremely difficult challenge. Unfortunately, we have come to the conclusion that it did not go well.

“We knew about the difficulties and the brutal emotional shock caused by Ruben Amorim’s departure. There was also a wave of injuries that I had never had while I was president of this club and unfortunate refereeing decisions.

“We knew all of this, but the choice was to continue the process. Any other coach would have gone through this, unfortunately.

“The only thing I regret is not having been able to help Joao Pereira more. We wish Joao every happiness and we have no doubt that he will succeed due to his merit, skills and character.

“When I sat down with Joao Pereira to negotiate his termination, he didn’t want a single cent. This nobility of character says a lot about Joao and I thank him for everything.”

Borges has signed a deal with the club running to 2026. The 43-year-old was in his first season with Vitoria, who are sixth in the Primeira Liga and finished the Conference League league stage in second place.