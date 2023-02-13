Rehanne Skinner hopeful of a return to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this season

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rehanne Skinner is hopeful of playing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium again before the end of the Women’s Super League season.

Spurs returned to the 62,850-seater venue for the first time since May on Sunday and suffered a 2-1 defeat to title-challengers Manchester United despite a spirited display.

Tottenham only have four more home league fixtures left during the current campaign but Skinner revealed conversations had taken place about them playing at the stadium again this term.

The fixtures with Aston Villa (April 23) and Brighton (April 30) look the most likely candidates to be switched from Brisbane Road given the men’s team will be away both weekends.

“Yeah I’m sure from the conversations that we’ve had, we’re obviously trying to get as many games in the stadium,” Skinner revealed.

“Around the other events and the men’s schedule, clearly there is a lot to juggle but yeah, as a club we want to try and get as many games in the stadium as is feasible.”

Tottenham ultimately suffered disappointment in the final fixture before the latest international break and will now see several players link up with their national teams.

Captain Shelina Zardorsky will join the Canadian squad for the SheBelieves Cup despite talks over the past week of players striking in the face of funding cuts four months on from the World Cup.

It was announced on Sunday that Canada’s national women’s team would return to team activities following the threats of legal action from Canada Soccer but Skinner insisted Tottenham will do everything they can to support Zardorsky.

She added: “We have got really good relationship with the Canadian staff so obviously they’re in the thick of it as well but whatever Shelina needs from us in these moments, she has got the support and full backing from the club.

“We talk about these things a lot so they can go into an environment where they can feel settled and continue to train and play well.

“Naturally when you believe in something, it is important you stand up for what you believe in and ultimately that is the process they are in the middle of.

“Hopefully they get to a really good outcome that has been talked about in the past and then they can move forward in preparation for the World Cup.”

Man United were able to reflect on a vital three points in London that sent them back to the summit after handling another big crowd following recent fixtures at the Emirates, Old Trafford and the Etihad.

“Players have become accustom to that,” United manager Marc Skinner insisted.

“I felt because of that big crowd, we learned from the Arsenal game, we’ve been to City with a big crowd, we’ve played at Old Trafford and I felt we looked more secure as the game went on because of that.

“We are a club that wants to keep growing our fanbase and everyone around to watch us. Why wouldn’t you want to be watching us? We’re an exciting team to watch.”