When are squads announced for World Cup in Qatar?

The World Cup will get underway in November and fans are itching to find out which players will be selected for their team.

Injuries and form surround the squad picks and debates are already taking place as to who Gareth Southgate could choose for England. Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold has been at the centre of most discussion with his form, and now injury, hampering his season.

Alexander-Arnold’s injury is not the only one England are concerned about with Chelsea’s Reece James likely ruled out of contention.

So when will fans find out? And when does the World Cup begin? Here’s all you need to know.

When is the World Cup?

The tournament will run from 20 November to 18 December.

How can I watch?

The BBC and ITV will share broadcast rights for the World Cup with streaming also available on the BBc iPlayer and the ITV Hub.

When are the squad announcements?

World Cup coaches must submit a preliminary selection of players for the tournament by Friday as they begin the process of finalising their squads for the finals in Qatar.

Each of the 32 participating countries must send a list of a minimum of 35 players up to a maximum of 55 by the end of the day, in the first step in the selection process.

Coaches then have until November 14 to decide on their final list of 26 players by an 6pm GMT deadline. FIFA will publish all the squads the next day.

The final squad must come from the preliminary list, with no allowance for any late changes of mind over the next three weeks, FIFA’s tournament rules and regulations stipulate.

What are the squad sizes?

The number of players in the final World Cup squads have been increased by three, from 23 to 26, for the tournament in Qatar.

FIFA said in June the decision to expand squads was made “given the need to retain additional flexibility due to the unique timing” of this year’s competition, which will interrupt the European club season.

The number of players on the preliminary list was also increased to 55 from a maximum of 35 four years ago.