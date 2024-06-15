Fabian Hurzeler joins Brighton to become youngest permanent Premier League boss

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Brighton owner Tony Bloom said 31-year-old Fabian Hurzeler was always a standout candidate after making him the Premier League’s youngest-ever permanent head coach.

Albion announced on Saturday that the Texas-born coach will swap St Pauli for Brighton this summer and replace Roberto De Zerbi, who left at the end of last season.

Hurzeler has agreed a deal through to 2027 and will start once a work permit has been granted.

“From the start of the process to appoint our new head coach, Fabian was always a standout candidate and one who had caught our attention with his exceptional work at St Pauli over the past 18 months,” Bloom said.

“He has a style of play that aligns with how we want a Brighton & Hove Albion team to play, and I’m confident it is one our supporters will appreciate and enjoy.

“Fabian also has an excellent coaching pedigree and has worked with the German federation at various age group levels. We are really excited to start working with Fabian to prepare for the upcoming season.”

Hurzeler, who took his first coaching role in 2016, guided St Pauli to promotion to the Bundesliga last season and his arrival sees Albion continue their trend of progressive appointments.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be the new head coach of Brighton & Hove Albion,” he said.

“After speaking to Tony, Paul (Barber) and David (Weir), it was clear that they are highly ambitious. The club has a unique history and bold vision for the future, so I am truly excited to be part of the project.

“The club has made incredible progress over the last few seasons and the aim is to continue building on that success.

“I am relishing the opportunity to coach in the Premier League, and I can’t wait to meet the players, staff and, of course, the fans.”

Weir, Brighton’s technical director, said the incoming boss was already well educated on the players he is inheriting.

“We will work closely with Fabian to help him settle in, and to get to know the club, staff and the area,” he said.

“Fabian already has an excellent knowledge of our squad and players, and we will be working to strengthen an already very strong squad during the transfer window.

“We will confirm all of Fabian’s immediate backroom staff in due course, although Andrew Crofts and Jack Stern will be part of that coaching group, as first-team coach and goalkeeping coach respectively.”