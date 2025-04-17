Bayern’s Stanisic apologises for shoving ball boy during Champions League defeat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bayern Munich's Josip Stanisic said it was "stupid" of him to push a ball boy off his stool after he tossed the ball away in stoppage time of their Champions League match against Inter Milan on Wednesday. A 2-2 draw in the second leg at the San Siro saw hosts Inter advance to the semi-finals 4-3 on aggregate.

The Germans had been pushing for a late winner when defender Stanisic tried to get the ball back into play quickly, pushing the ball boy to the ground in frustration when he threw the ball away from him.

The Inter bench leapt to their feet to confront Stanisic, who escaped punishment from the referee.

"Every team in the world wastes time when they're leading," Stanisic told German newspaper Abenzeitung after the game. "It was a bit stupid of me to push him there."

Inter Milan will take on Barcelona next.

Lautaro Martinez and Benjamin Pavard struck in three second-half minutes for the Serie A leaders to propel them in front after Harry Kane had blasted Bayern 1-0 ahead with a classy finish.

Eric Dier ensured a nervy end to the match for the hosts when he struck with 14 minutes left but Inter held out for a 4-3 aggregate win.

open image in gallery Bayern Munich are out of the Champions League ( AFP via Getty Images )

Meanwhile Arsenal also booked their places in the Champions League semi-finals where they will join Paris St Germain and Barcelona.

Bukayo Saka made up for an earlier penalty miss by producing a superb finish as the Gunners dispatched disappointing Real Madrid 2-1 in the second leg of their last-eight appointment at the Bernabeu.

Vinicius Junior replied for the holders following a mistake by William Saliba, but it was otherwise a comfortable night for Arsenal, who added a second through Gabriel Martinelli three minutes into stoppage time.

Declan Rice was excellent again as the Premier League club set up a semi-final against PSG with a crushing 5-1 aggregate victory.