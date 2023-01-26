Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liverpool reward teenage star Stefan Bajcetic with new long-term deal

The 18-year-old scored his first Liverpool goal in the Boxing Day win at Aston Villa

Richard Jolly
Senior Football Correspondent
Thursday 26 January 2023 16:00
Comments
<p>Liverpool youngster Stefan Bajcetic has been surprised by his rapid rise (Nick Potts/PA)</p>

Liverpool youngster Stefan Bajcetic has been surprised by his rapid rise (Nick Potts/PA)

(PA Wire)

Liverpool have given teenage midfielder Stefan Bajcetic a four-and-a-half year contract to reward him for his progress this season.

Bajcetic, who was signed from Celta Vigo for €250,000 in 2020, was preferred to Fabinho for Saturday’s draw against Chelsea and scored his first Liverpool goal in the Boxing Day win at Aston Villa.

The 18-year-old has made 10 appearances this season and has been a regular in the squad, with manager Jurgen Klopp saying: “There was a door – I’m not even sure it was open – but he ran through it and he was really exceptional.”

Bajcetic’s deal is in line with Liverpool’s policy of rewarding young players who have impressed with pay rises and long-term contracts.

more to follow...

Recommended

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in