Liverpool reward teenage star Stefan Bajcetic with new long-term deal
The 18-year-old scored his first Liverpool goal in the Boxing Day win at Aston Villa
Liverpool have given teenage midfielder Stefan Bajcetic a four-and-a-half year contract to reward him for his progress this season.
Bajcetic, who was signed from Celta Vigo for €250,000 in 2020, was preferred to Fabinho for Saturday’s draw against Chelsea and scored his first Liverpool goal in the Boxing Day win at Aston Villa.
The 18-year-old has made 10 appearances this season and has been a regular in the squad, with manager Jurgen Klopp saying: “There was a door – I’m not even sure it was open – but he ran through it and he was really exceptional.”
Bajcetic’s deal is in line with Liverpool’s policy of rewarding young players who have impressed with pay rises and long-term contracts.
more to follow...
