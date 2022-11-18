Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

FIFA refs chief: Cultural sensitivities no issue when selecting female officials

Three female officials are in contention to make history.

Jamie Gardner
Friday 18 November 2022 15:25
Pierluigi Collina indicated political considerations would not play a part in which matches female refs could oversee (Mike Egerton/PA)
Pierluigi Collina indicated political considerations would not play a part in which matches female refs could oversee (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

FIFA’s referees chief indicated cultural sensitivities would not bar female officials from taking charge of certain games at the World Cup in Qatar.

France’s Stephanie Frappart, Salima Mukansanga of Rwanda and Japanese ref Yamashita Yoshimi have all been selected for the finals, with one set to make history as the first woman ever to oversee a men’s World Cup finals match.

Iran enter the finals at a time when the rights of women in the country are in the spotlight after the death in custody of Mahsa Amini. She was arrested for allegedly not complying with rules over head coverings and her death has sparked nationwide protests against the country’s rulers.

Pierluigi Collina, the Italian who chairs FIFA’s referees committee, was asked if a female referee could take charge of a match involving Iran, Saudi Arabia or Qatar, and was adamant only considerations around neutrality and performance would come into play in the decision-making process.

“For us they are referees,” he said.

Recommended

“This is the message I gave them when they attended the seminar of the selected match officials for the first time – you are here not because you are women, you are here because you are FIFA match officials.

“Our match officials can be important for all matches and if there are restrictions, they are restrictions to do with neutrality – it’s obvious that this will be considered.

“But they are here as FIFA World Cup 2022 officials and they are ready to officiate any kind of match, depending of course on their performances.”

Being faster doesn’t mean we will have instantaneous assessment of offside

Pierluigi Collina

This will be the first World Cup to feature semi-automated offside technology, after VAR made its bow at the 2018 finals.

“Being faster doesn’t mean we will have instantaneous assessment of offside,” Collina said. “It will take less time than now. I also want to underline, the final decision is with the match official.”

FIFA has also encouraged refs to clamp down on time-wasting, dangerous play and simulation.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in