Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny remains committed to attacking style

Ireland surrendered a two-goal lead before snatching victory over Armenia at the death.

Damian Spellman
Wednesday 28 September 2022 23:00
Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny will not abandon his attacking philosophy ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign (Niall Carson/PA)
Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny will not abandon his attacking philosophy ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign (Niall Carson/PA)
(PA Wire)

Stephen Kenny will not abandon his attacking philosophy as he attempts to guide the Republic of Ireland to the Euro 2024 finals.

Kenny signalled his intention to play a more enterprising brand of football when he replaced Mick McCarthy as Ireland manager in April 2020 and, for better or for worse, has stuck to his guns ever since.

On Tuesday evening, he saw his side squander a 2-0 Nations League lead over Armenia inside two second-half minutes before Robbie Brady rescued victory with a late penalty, but he was unapologetic when asked about his approach.

Republic of Ireland striker Michael Obafemi reacts to Artak Dashyan’s goal (Niall Carson/PA)
(PA Wire)

Kenny said: “We were just a bit too eager. We were too advanced on the pitch collectively for a team winning 2-0.

Recommended

“But, listen, that’s not to say we won’t continue to attack because we will. That’s what we’re committed to, we’re committed to playing the way we want to play.

“We made mistakes and ultimately conceded goals, but we won the match and completely deserved to win the match.

“There is no question we deserved to win that match – we should have won it by more goals than we did. We will learn our lessons.”

The win was just Kenny’s fourth in 21 competitive games and, although it secured Ireland’s League B status when defeat would have resulted in relegation, it did little to convince the manager’s critics that his way is the way forward.

They dominated the early stages and took a deserved lead through John Egan’s 18th-minute header, but they were laboured in their efforts to break down a stubborn Armenian defence and had to wait until seven minutes after the break for Michael Obafemi to extend their advantage from distance.

In their eagerness to kill off the game, they poured forward in numbers, only to succumb to Artak Dashyan’s strike and Eduard Spertsyan’s equaliser before Brady came to the rescue from the spot in stoppage time.

If the result, which avenged an opening day 1-0 defeat in Yerevan, was welcome, the manner in which it was achieved prompted questions over the Republic’s chances of success in the forthcoming qualifying campaign.

It wasn't a euphoric dressing room even though we won 3-2

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny

However Kenny, who signed a contract extension in March, said: “We will play better teams than Armenia in our quest to qualify for the European Championships. We will play teams of equal standard and some of less, probably, as well. It’s all relative.

“It was a good performance from a technical point of view and we dominated. There is room for improvement in some of our attacking play and we were uber-aggressive in pursuit of that third goal when we didn’t need to be. That was really it.

Recommended

“It wasn’t a euphoric dressing room even though we won 3-2. The players know. How did they end up in that situation when they were absolutely dominant? How did it happen?

“It’s important that they realise that they actually did a lot of things very well in the game and we must learn from that situation, and I expect that they will.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in